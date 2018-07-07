Pulse.ng logo
Buhari is making a difference in Nigeria - Femi Adesina

According to Adesina, those criticising Buhari on social media are few, compared to the majority that love him.

  • Published:
Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina has said that President Buhari is making a difference in Nigeria.

He said “For me, it gives me a sense of fulfillment that I’m working with a man that is making a difference in Nigeria.

“Everyday, I take the challenges as they come. Don’t mind the vocal minority who have access to social media and traditional media and say all sorts of things.

“They are a vocal minority but the majority of Nigerians are with him, and the polls will show it.

“What I’ve noticed is that some people do not like people who can hold their own. When you can hold your own, they say its arrogance. I think it is just that I can hold my own

“Anything that you come with, I can always defend because I am part of the administration and I have inside knowledge.

“So, if you come with something that is not true, I can always debunk it. If anybody sees that as being arrogant or cocky, I can’t help it. But ‘cocky and arrogant’ I don’t think so. I am not.”

Femi Adesina also urged state governments to donate land for the federal government's initiative to provide ranches for cattle herders.

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

