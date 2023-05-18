Buhari inaugurates Kashimbila Multipurpose Dam

Speaking at a virtual ceremony held at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja, on Thursday, the president underscored the importance of the project, located at the Kashimbila Dam site in Taraba.

He highlighted the project's role in his administration's commitment to achieving the target of 30GW of electricity in the country by 2030, under the Electricity Vision 30:30:30.

According to Buhari, the electricity vision initiative aims to have renewable energy contribute at least 30% to the energy mix, thereby expediting the expansion of electricity access.

He said the implementation and completion of the Kashimbila projects align with his government's policies to alleviate poverty, generate employment opportunities, enhance healthcare services, and improve the overall standard of living of Nigerians.

"The Kashimbila Multipurpose Dam in Taraba, with storage capacity of 500 million cubic metres, was conceived principally to checkmate the threat of the imminent collapse of the structurally weak and poisonous Lake Nyos," he said.

He said that the dam, located at the line of volcanic activities in the Cameroun Republic, and its collapse could result in flooding and affect millions of lives and properties.

The president maintained that the Dam was meant to serve as a buffer to contain the possible discharge of water from Lake Nyos.

He said its engineering design maximised the benefits of the Kashimbila ecosystem by incorporating a 40MW Hydropower Station, a 60,000 cubic metre per day water supply scheme, 2,000 hectares of irrigation system, an airstrip, fishing activities and tourism potentials.

According to the president, the Phase I of the Power Evacuation Component of the project includes the 132KV Switchyard, four substations at Takum, Wukari, Rafin Kada, Donga, and the rehabilitation of the existing 132KV Yandev substation.

It also involves the installation of a 245km, 132KV Double Circuits line from Kashimbila to Takum, Wukari, Yandev, as well as a 45km, 33kv Double Circuits line from Wukari to Donga through Rafin Kada, he added.

"I understand that the water supply component that is intended to service Takum and environs has reached about 65% progress, while the engineering design for the 2000 hectare irrigation scheme has been fully completed, and physical works will commence in due course," he said.

The president assured Nigerians that other projects aimed at boosting electricity supply, such as the 40MW Dadinkowa Hydropower Plant in Gombe State and the 700MW Zungeru Hydropower Plant in Niger State, are also ready for inauguration.

He commended the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and the Federal Ministry of Power for their efforts in delivering the Kashimbila Project.

He expressed the hope for increased collaboration among various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in infrastructure development.