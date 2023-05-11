The sports category has moved to a new website.
Buhari inaugurates 6 TetFund projects in Benue university

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, discharging the mandate is for the continuous development of public tertiary education in Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter:Presidency]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects inaugurated include, academic office block, block of offices at the College of Health Sciences and Faculty of Education Complex.

Others are the Research Development and Innovation Centre, Health and Counselling Development Centre and Faculty of Science Complex.

Represented by the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, Buhari commended TEtFund Executive Secretary, Sonny Echono and his team for the efforts in effectively discharging the mandate of the fund.

“The commissioning of these projects today at the university will in no small measure further enhance teaching and learning as well as improve academic standards.

“I wish to say that education forms an integral part of my agenda and we will continue to provide necessary support to make our educational institutions globally competitive for economic and technological development of the country,” Buhari said.

Speaking in his capacity, Akume also commended the president for his unwavering support to development of the education sector, particularly in this case, TetFund.

“You will agree with me that his support for the intervention activities of TetFund, including the recent upward review of Education Tax from two to 2.5 per cent has in no small measure contributed to the success stories the fund and its beneficial institutions have continued to record,” Akume said.

Also, the Vice-Chancellor, BSU, Prof. Joe Iorapuu, commended the efforts of the past governor’s in developing the institution and urged Governor-Elect Hyacinth Alia to add greatly to the efforts of his predecessors in developing the institution.

Iorapuu appealed to the executive secretary of TetFund to assist the institution to construct a senate building.

Meanwhile, the executive secretary said that about N18.83 billion had been spent by TetFund to provide physical infrastructure interventions between 2011 and 2021 in tertiary institutions in Benue.

He added that the Federal Government through TetFund had made huge investments to provide requisite infrastructure to aid teaching, learning and research in the nation’s public tertiary institutions.

News Agency Of Nigeria

