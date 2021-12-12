RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari hosts ECOWAS leaders to dinner ahead of 60th ECOWAS Session

President Muhammadu Buhari hosts ECOWAS leaders to dinner ahead of 60th ECOWAS Session. (PMNews)
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday evening hosted leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to a pre-Conference dinner at the Presidential Villa, ahead of the 60th Session of the bloc.

Mr Sunday Aghaeze, Personal Assistant to the President (Photography) confirmed this in pictorial reports of the event.

Those who attended the dinner included President of Ghana and Chairman of ECOWAS Authority, Nana Akufo-Addo; President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe; and President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic.

Others were President Macky Sall of Senegal; President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea Bissau; President Julius Bio of Sierra Leone; and President Jose Maria Neves of Cape Verde.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that a new Chairman of ECOWAS Authority may emerge at the end of the Sunday’s Sixtieth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS.

