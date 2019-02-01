Fashola said this on Friday in Abuja at a town hall meeting organised by the FCT to the Next Level Task Force.

He urged participants at the meeting to support the re-election bid of Buhari adding that, his second term would witness tremendous prosperity since the foundation was already in place.

This election is not about Buhari, it is not about APC, it is about our children, it is about the future, it is about the fact that you cannot change something without experiencing some discomfort

If you want a better life, you have to go through some level of discomfort.

You must not vote for those that will give you money today when in 16 years, they did not build infrastructure, he said.

Fashola urged the electorate to also vote for the APC senator and the house of representatives candidates in the FCT to ensure that the party was in control of the territory.

He said that the anger of the opposition against Buhari was that he stopped the importation of goods that could be produced in the country.

According to him, the idea is to reduce pressure on our foreign exchange and create employment for Nigerian youths.

The Minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello, said the APC led Federal Government had achieved a lot in ensuring security of lives and property in the territory.

Bello urged all Nigerians to vote for the APC to sustain the good work it had started, adding that voting for the opposition would amount to selling all government assets.