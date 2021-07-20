Buhari happy with NYSC's impact, gifts corps members 2 cows

There have been recent agitations to scrap the NYSC, a programme for Nigerian graduates who are posted across the nation and paid a monthly stipend of N33,000 by the Federal Government.

The programme was launched in 1973 primarily to foster national unity following a devastating civil war, but many critics argue that it is now outdated.

There's even a bill currently in the House of Representatives proposing that the programme be scrapped.

However, Buhari said he feels a deep attachment to the programme when he hosted corps members in his Daura home in commemoration of Eid-el-Kabir on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

The 78-year-old said the NYSC programme broadens the horizon of citizens, opens up opportunities and enhances understanding of cultural differences.

The president urged the corps members to use the platform to understand different climates, cultures, languages, and views on life.

"I feel very strongly about the NYSC and I am wishing you all the very best.

"I assure you that you will be much better as Nigerians after your experience," he said.

He gifted the corps members two cows from his livestock farm, as well as 20 bags of rice and the sum of N1 million.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, announced last month that President Buhari plans to launch a 20,000 yearly graduate job fellowship for corps members post-service.

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NFJP) is a government collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the European Union (EU).