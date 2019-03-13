President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the collapse of a three-storey building at Ita-Faji around Lagos-Island area of Lagos state.

According to Channels Television, 9 people have so far been reported dead following the collapse which occurred on Wednesday, March 14, 2019.

The President also called on the Lagos state government to put measures in place to ensure the incident does not happen again.

Foto: AFPTV/AFP

He said “I’m extremely saddened by the news of the collapsed building in Itafaaji area of Lagos. It touches one to lose precious lives in any kind of mishap, particularly those so young and tender. May God grant everyone affected by this sad incident fortitude and succour.

“I charge the Lagos State Government to do all that is needful, so that such tragic developments do not recur.”

Meanwhile, the General Secretary, Olosun Community Development Association (CDA) in Lagos Island,Adisa Fatai, has called on Lagos State Government to take firm action to reduce incidences of building collapse in the area.

Saraki, Atiku react

Also, Senate President Bukola Saraki has prayed for the safe rescue of the children trapped in the collapsed building.

In his reaction, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar said no resource should be spared in rescuing the trapped and treating the injured.

The Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has visited the site and promised to pay the bills of the injured victims.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the police, army, as well as the National Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) are currently working to rescue those trapped in the rubble.