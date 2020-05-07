The president made his feelings known in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday.

President Buhari noted that a report dated May 5, 2020, signed by Niale Kaba, Chairman of the Bureau of the Board of Governors, indicated that Dr Adesina had been exonerated of allegations against him by whistleblowers.

The allegations were thoroughly investigated by the Ethics Committee of the Board of Directors, and a recommendation made to Governors of the African Development Bank, and African Development Fund.

“On the basis of the results contained in the report of the committee, I am of the view that we should adopt its conclusions by declaring that the President is totally exonerated of all the allegations made against him," the report by Kaba indicated.

According to President Buhari, Adesina has served the African continent well, and has made his motherland proud.

He wished him greater successes in the position of responsibility he occupies.