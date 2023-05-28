The sports category has moved to a new website.
Buhari confers national honours on 338 Nigerians, friends of Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ibiene urged the recipients to call the Secretary, National Honours Award Committee.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

Ibiene Roberts, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, said this in a circular issued on Sunday in Abuja.

“There is one person to be conferred with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), 21 names for Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), 78 names for the Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR).

“Others are; 85 names for the Officer of the Order of Niger (OON), 52 names for the Member of the Order of Federal Republic (MFR), 22 names for the Member of the Order of Niger (MON, and 3 names for Federal Republic Medal (FRM 1).

“All award recipients are to send hard and soft copies of their citations/resumes to the Secretary, National Honours Award Committee, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs (FMSDIGA) on or before Wednesday, May.

“They will thereafter come to the FMSDIGA office located at the Federal Secretariat, Phase 1, Central Business District for collection of their Certificates and Medals on Thursday June 1,” she said.

Ibiene urged the recipients to call the Secretary, National Honours Award Committee on the following contacts 0805938265, 08082182222 and 08034308817 for further enquiries and clarification.

News Agency Of Nigeria

