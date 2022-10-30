Buhari condoles with South Korean president as 151 die in Halloween stampede in Seoul

The South Korean stampede, a mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley.

Two of the dead victims were foreigners.

It was estimated that as many as 100,000 people, mostly teenagers and those in their twenties, went to celebrate Halloween on Saturday night, clogging the area’s narrow alleyways and winding streets.

In his condolence message to his South Korean counterpart, President Buhari sent prayerful wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He also wished speedy healing and comfort to the entire nation as it grieved the heart-breaking loss of its loved ones.