RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari condoles with South Korean president as 151 die in Halloween stampede in Seoul

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condoled with President Yoon Suk-yeo, the government and people of South Korea over Saturday’s stampede at Itaewon district of Seoul in which many young persons were killed.

President Muhammadu Buhari (Punch)
President Muhammadu Buhari (Punch)

Read Also

The South Korean stampede, a mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley.

Two of the dead victims were foreigners.

It was estimated that as many as 100,000 people, mostly teenagers and those in their twenties, went to celebrate Halloween on Saturday night, clogging the area’s narrow alleyways and winding streets.

In his condolence message to his South Korean counterpart, President Buhari sent prayerful wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He also wished speedy healing and comfort to the entire nation as it grieved the heart-breaking loss of its loved ones.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, President Buhari assured President Yoon that “Nigeria stands with the people of Korea at this difficult and trying moment.’’

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari condoles with South Korean president as 151 die in Halloween stampede in Seoul

Buhari condoles with South Korean president as 151 die in Halloween stampede in Seoul

I can thwart Ortom's senatorial bid - Ayu warns

I can thwart Ortom's senatorial bid - Ayu warns

Why I chose to launch my manifesto in Kano - Sowore

Why I chose to launch my manifesto in Kano - Sowore

Obasanjo, Sanusi shed tears watching our historical plays

Obasanjo, Sanusi shed tears watching our historical plays

Tinubu meets Afenifere leaders today despite Obi endorsement

Tinubu meets Afenifere leaders today despite Obi endorsement

Kwara enrols fresh 21,750 indigents in free health insurance

Kwara enrols fresh 21,750 indigents in free health insurance

Nigeria loses 700,000 barrels of crude oil to thieves daily – Minister

Nigeria loses 700,000 barrels of crude oil to thieves daily – Minister

FCT minister, Tinubu task clerics on unity, corruption fight

FCT minister, Tinubu task clerics on unity, corruption fight

My 2nd term will focus on delivery of sustainable development - Makinde

My 2nd term will focus on delivery of sustainable development - Makinde

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

File Photo: US soldiers. (Daily Trust)

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm. [PMNews]

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm

Fuel subsidy is a serious issue in Nigeria. (PeopleDaily)

How removal of fuel subsidy in 2023 will directly affect you [Pulse Explainer]

Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

IGP releases emergency numbers as tension heightens over terror alert