Buhari commiserates with victims of Lagos auto spare parts market

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of security guard and the loss of property of some hard-working Nigerians at the Akere Spare Parts market in the Apapa area of Lagos State.

Buhari said he sympathised with the traders and their families, ”who bear the brunt of this unfortunate incident and are at crossroads of what to do after this temporary setback.”

According to the president, he is equally concerned that a similar fire incident occurred at the popular Balogun market a few weeks ago, calling on relevant authorities to take precautions to stem the tide.

While the full extent and cause of the damage is being assessed, Buhari commended the Lagos State Fire Service for responding to the incident, salvaging a nearby filling station with a 33,000 litres PMS tanker, amongst other adjoining buildings.

