ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari attends UN Conference on Least Developed Countries in Qatar

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday leave for the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LCDs) in Doha, the capital city of Qatar.

President Muhammadu Buhari. (BusinessDay)
President Muhammadu Buhari. (BusinessDay)

Recommended articles

The conference, which is from March 5 to 9, under the theme: “From Potential to Prosperity,” holds once in a decade.

It provides an opportunity to garner the support of the international community for accelerating sustainable development in the LDCs as well as assist them make progress towards achieving prosperity.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Shehu, while in Doha, Buhari will reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to support the most vulnerable countries to meet their development challenges.

The presidential aide revealed that the president would also highlight areas through which the Nigerian government had provided them with various forms of assistance over time.

”As most of these countries struggle to find sustainable solutions to challenges of poverty, adverse effects of climate change, food and energy crisis as well as high-debt burden among others, the Nigerian leader will vigorously reiterate the need for sustainable solutions for countries facing these severe challenges.”

The Summit will be attended by world leaders, the private sector, civil society and youth organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

It aims to share developmental ideas and mobilise political will, solidarity, action and solutions to transform the LDCs, by finding sustainable solutions to the challenges of poverty, food insecurity, hunger and weak or non-existent infrastructure.

The summit will also address the challenges of inadequate health facilities, climate change among others as they struggle to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The president’s delegation includes some ministers and top government officials who are expected to use the opportunity of the visit to sign some agreements and Memoranda of Understanding with the Qatari government.

The Nigerian leader is expected to return to the country on Monday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We have evidence to proof Obi was rigged out in Akwa Ibom - PCC

We have evidence to proof Obi was rigged out in Akwa Ibom - PCC

Mixed reactions trail Supreme Court judgement on old naira notes

Mixed reactions trail Supreme Court judgement on old naira notes

1 week after, INEC announces winners of Rivers National Assembly election

1 week after, INEC announces winners of Rivers National Assembly election

Police parade 16 suspected electoral offenders in Cross River

Police parade 16 suspected electoral offenders in Cross River

Okowa begs religious leaders to support PDP in Delta guber election

Okowa begs religious leaders to support PDP in Delta guber election

Traditional rulers urge President-elect to deliver campaign promises

Traditional rulers urge President-elect to deliver campaign promises

Christian Leaders Conference tasks Tinubu on equity, fairness

Christian Leaders Conference tasks Tinubu on equity, fairness

FG hands over relief materials to victims of Maiduguri Market inferno

FG hands over relief materials to victims of Maiduguri Market inferno

Kano Fire Service saves 46 lives, N95.4m property in one month

Kano Fire Service saves 46 lives, N95.4m property in one month

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

IrokoTV CEO, Jason Njoku and APC House of Reps member, Akin Alabi.

IrokoTV CEO loses N1m Peter Obi bet to APC House of Reps member

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

World leaders congratulate Nigeria’s President-elect Tinubu

Senator Aliyu Wamakko (Daily Post Nigeria)

3 senatorial seat elections declared inconclusive in Sokoto

Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate, flags off projects in Ibadan

Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate, flags off projects in Ibadan