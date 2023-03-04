Buhari attends UN Conference on Least Developed Countries in Qatar

The conference, which is from March 5 to 9, under the theme: “From Potential to Prosperity,” holds once in a decade.

It provides an opportunity to garner the support of the international community for accelerating sustainable development in the LDCs as well as assist them make progress towards achieving prosperity.

According to Shehu, while in Doha, Buhari will reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to support the most vulnerable countries to meet their development challenges.

The presidential aide revealed that the president would also highlight areas through which the Nigerian government had provided them with various forms of assistance over time.

”As most of these countries struggle to find sustainable solutions to challenges of poverty, adverse effects of climate change, food and energy crisis as well as high-debt burden among others, the Nigerian leader will vigorously reiterate the need for sustainable solutions for countries facing these severe challenges.”

The Summit will be attended by world leaders, the private sector, civil society and youth organisations.

It aims to share developmental ideas and mobilise political will, solidarity, action and solutions to transform the LDCs, by finding sustainable solutions to the challenges of poverty, food insecurity, hunger and weak or non-existent infrastructure.

The summit will also address the challenges of inadequate health facilities, climate change among others as they struggle to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The president’s delegation includes some ministers and top government officials who are expected to use the opportunity of the visit to sign some agreements and Memoranda of Understanding with the Qatari government.