President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Sarki Auwalu as substantive Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) for an initial term of four years.

Auwalu’s appointment was announced in a statement signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

According to the statement, “Auwalu, a chemical engineer, has been a driving force of the DPR, which he joined in 1998 as Principal Chemical Engineer”.

The new DPR Director, who is an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, is said to be a member of the Institute of Chemical Engineers in United Kingdom.

“The new Director is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and had his post-graduate studies at Bayero University, Kano, and PETRAD Norway, PetroSkill USA, among other institutions.

Auwalu is Associate Member, Institute of Chemical Engineers, UK; Member, Society of Petroleum Engineers; Member, Nigerian Society of Engineers; and Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria (COREN).

Recall that in June, Buhari appointed Mr. Ahmad Rufai Shakur as the acting Director of Department of Petroleum Resources following the expiration of the four year tenure of the former Director, Mr. Mordecai Ladan.