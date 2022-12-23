ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari appoints Engr Tukur as new MD of NIGCOMSAT

Ima Elijah

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Engr Tukur Funtua, as the new Managing Director of Nigeria Communications Satellite, NIGCOMSAT, following the retirement of the erstwhile Managing Director, Dr Abimbola Alale.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by Uwa Suleiman, the Senior Special Assistant, Media, to the Honourable Minister of Communications and

Digital Economy on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Engineer Tukur Mohammed Lawal Funtua, born on 24th November 1966, is an indigene of Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State, Northwest Nigeria.

Tukur, a trained Chemical Engineer, was before his appointment, Director of Health Community Affairs, Safety and Environment at BUA Cement PLC.

