Buhari appoints Engr Tukur as new MD of NIGCOMSAT

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by Uwa Suleiman, the Senior Special Assistant, Media, to the Honourable Minister of Communications and

Digital Economy on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Engineer Tukur Mohammed Lawal Funtua, born on 24th November 1966, is an indigene of Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State, Northwest Nigeria.

Tukur, a trained Chemical Engineer, was before his appointment, Director of Health Community Affairs, Safety and Environment at BUA Cement PLC.

The Federal Government has commenced the rehabilitation of police stations and barracks in several parts of Nigeria.

The government also approved the installation of intelligence equipment in Zone 1 and 2 headquarters and Force headquarters.

Meanwhile: Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi made the revelation in Abuja during the ‘PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023)’ anchored by the Ministry of Information.

The police have upgraded facilities in training institutions, constructed hospitals/health centres, equipped the FCT Command, rehabilitated the Detective College in Enugu, and established the Cyber Crime Control Centre.