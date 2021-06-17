Buhari admits there's a lot of work to do to restore peace in Nigeria

The 78-year-old commended his government's security achievements during a visit to personnel of the Armed Forces and other security agencies in Operation HADIN KAI at the Maimalari Cantonment in Borno State on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

He thanked troops for their sacrifices to the nation, and vowed to always reward them for their courage and gallantry.

He said, "While I commend your resilience, let me remind you that there is still a lot of work to be done, to completely restore peace to the North East, stem the activities of armed bandits in the North West and North Central, as well as deal with other security challenges across the country.

"You must therefore remain steadfast and see this war to a conclusive end."

The wave of insecurity has spiked across Nigeria over the past couple of years, and increased pressure on Buhari's government to arrest the nation's slide into anarchy.

The president has been accused by critics numerous times of not doing enough because he's unfit for office.

During his address to troops on Thursday, the retired military general said relative peace has returned to the northeast where Boko Haram fighters have terrorised since 2009, killing over 30,000 and displacing millions from their communities.

Buhari said his administration has provided a firm strategy and clear sense of direction for the Armed Forces to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

He said investments in the military, such as provision of fighting equipment, will be sustained so as to provide lasting peace and safety for local populations.

"As personnel of our Armed Forces and security agencies, you must understand that these items of equipment must be put to good use against the terrorists and other criminal elements.

"There is no room for complacency, and no need to be less than 100 per cent alert at all times," he said.

The president also noted that his government is developing a strategy for post-war reconstruction and peace-building in the northeast.