Katsina Speaker says Buhari is a great African leader

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yahaya-Daura is also the Deputy National Chairman, Speakers’ Conference of Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

The speaker stated this in a birthday message in Katsina on Saturday, issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Malam Aminu Magaji, to celebrate the former president on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

According to the speaker, the sacrifice, devotion and patriotism of the former president have led to a prosperous and peaceful Nigeria and the African region.

Yahaya-Daura also disclosed that the unique leadership style of the former president had brought about positive developments in all sectors of human endeavours across the country.

“On behalf of the entire members of the assembly, I wish to use this auspicious moment to heartily congratulate our dear leader for attaining the age of 81, so vibrant and healthy.

“We pray Allah to bless him with good health and happiness for the years ahead,” the speaker prayed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

