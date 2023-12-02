BUA Group Chairman Rabiu declines APC standing committee nomination

The statement expressed gratitude to the APC for considering Rabiu for the esteemed position, acknowledging the recognition of his and BUA Group's commitment to national economic prosperity and development.

However, the release stated the longstanding apolitical stance that Abdul Samad Rabiu and BUA Group have upheld over the years, underscoring its integral nature to their business operations.

It highlighted Rabiu’s dedication to fostering economic growth through BUA Group initiatives and philanthropic endeavors via ASR Africa.

Clarifying the reasons for declining the nomination, the statement pointed out that Rabiu had not been consulted regarding his inclusion in the list. Furthermore, it cited his demanding schedule, making it impractical for him to commit time to the role.

"Our Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, is a firm believer in leveraging business acumen and philanthropic activities to drive development and positive societal change independent of political participation.

"His primary contributions to Nigeria’s advancement will continue to be through strategic investments in the economy and philanthropy rather than through political affiliations or roles. He, however, remains committed to supporting governmental policies that foster the desired development as partners in progress," the statement declared.