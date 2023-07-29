ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BUA donates ₦115m items to host communities

News Agency Of Nigeria

Responding on behalf of benefiting communities, the Caretaker Chairman of Wamakko local government area, Alhaji Bello Tureta, thanked the company for the intervention.

BUA donates ₦115m items to host communities.
BUA donates ₦115m items to host communities.

Recommended articles

The Managing Director, BUA Cement, Alhaji Yusuf Binji, represented by the Head of Administration and Corporate Services, Sada Suleiman, handed over the items to the benefiting communities in Wamakko Local Government Area.

Binji said that the items were donated to complement government efforts on healthcare, education and community development.

He said that the company had supported 12 primary healthcare facilities in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The managing director listed the benefiting communities to include; Wajeke, Arkilla, Kalambaina, Sabon Garin Alu, Bakin Kusu, Gidan Boka, Gidan Bailu and Mobile barracks.

Others were Gumbi, Arkilla federal low-cost, Farfaru, Beni, Asare and Kaura Kimba.

According to him, development associations in 68 communities were provided with bags of cement to undertake repairs of mosques, cemeteries, drainages and other areas of importance.

Binji disclosed that the company awarded scholarship to 158 indigent students in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, while no fewer than 1,004 primary school pupils received two pairs of uniform each.

He added that the company had installed 500 KVA Transformer at Gidan Salanke, Gida Fulani, and Bakin Kusu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, he said was in addition to solar power at Sheikh Usman Danfodio mosque Sokoto, A . A Rajin special School and solar powered boreholes at Gidan Rafi and Gidan Sanda.

Binji said the company had executed many projects in past as part of its corporate social responsibility.

He listed some projects to include two boreholes at Gidan Gamba and Girabshe, electrification of Rugar Waru, Hundi Chebuwa, Rijiyar Dorowa, Malikawa and Wangarawa.

The managing director appreciated the existing cordial relationship between the company and its host communities.

”BUA cement has been doing a lot in supporting healthcare, providing scholarship and educational materials as well as training residents on various business skills,” Binji said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding on behalf of benefiting communities, the Caretaker Chairman of Wamakko local government area, Alhaji Bello Tureta, thanked the company for the intervention.

Tureta urged the communities to support the company and ensure peaceful coexistence at all times.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why I didn't disappear during kidnappers' attack, Anambra native doctor

Why I didn't disappear during kidnappers' attack, Anambra native doctor

Subsidy: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, subsidise transportation for workers, students

Subsidy: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, subsidise transportation for workers, students

BUA donates ₦115m items to host communities

BUA donates ₦115m items to host communities

Ondo Assembly lawmaker appoints 10 aides

Ondo Assembly lawmaker appoints 10 aides

President Tinubu eulogises late Diya

President Tinubu eulogises late Diya

Kano govt investigates missing ₦4bn from agricultural agency

Kano govt investigates missing ₦4bn from agricultural agency

Gov Otu orders immediate verification of Cross River workers

Gov Otu orders immediate verification of Cross River workers

It's unfair to return as minister after 20 years, El-Rufai caught in trending video

It's unfair to return as minister after 20 years, El-Rufai caught in trending video

Retired Colonel who sold property to support Obi says LP abandoned her

Retired Colonel who sold property to support Obi says LP abandoned her

Pulse Sports

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions