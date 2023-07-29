BUA donates ₦115m items to host communities.

The Managing Director, BUA Cement, Alhaji Yusuf Binji, represented by the Head of Administration and Corporate Services, Sada Suleiman, handed over the items to the benefiting communities in Wamakko Local Government Area.

Binji said that the items were donated to complement government efforts on healthcare, education and community development.

He said that the company had supported 12 primary healthcare facilities in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The managing director listed the benefiting communities to include; Wajeke, Arkilla, Kalambaina, Sabon Garin Alu, Bakin Kusu, Gidan Boka, Gidan Bailu and Mobile barracks.

Others were Gumbi, Arkilla federal low-cost, Farfaru, Beni, Asare and Kaura Kimba.

According to him, development associations in 68 communities were provided with bags of cement to undertake repairs of mosques, cemeteries, drainages and other areas of importance.

Binji disclosed that the company awarded scholarship to 158 indigent students in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, while no fewer than 1,004 primary school pupils received two pairs of uniform each.

He added that the company had installed 500 KVA Transformer at Gidan Salanke, Gida Fulani, and Bakin Kusu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, he said was in addition to solar power at Sheikh Usman Danfodio mosque Sokoto, A . A Rajin special School and solar powered boreholes at Gidan Rafi and Gidan Sanda.

Binji said the company had executed many projects in past as part of its corporate social responsibility.

He listed some projects to include two boreholes at Gidan Gamba and Girabshe, electrification of Rugar Waru, Hundi Chebuwa, Rijiyar Dorowa, Malikawa and Wangarawa.

The managing director appreciated the existing cordial relationship between the company and its host communities.

”BUA cement has been doing a lot in supporting healthcare, providing scholarship and educational materials as well as training residents on various business skills,” Binji said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding on behalf of benefiting communities, the Caretaker Chairman of Wamakko local government area, Alhaji Bello Tureta, thanked the company for the intervention.