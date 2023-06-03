The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian women can now pass permanent residency to foreign husbands but not citizenship

Samson Toromade

Nigeria's brown card is the legal instrument to permanent residency for foreigners in the country.

The foreign husband must have been married to a Nigerian woman for a minimum period of one year to qualify for the brown card (image of a scene from Isoken, a Nollywood film, used for illustrative purpose) [iMDB]
The foreign husband must have been married to a Nigerian woman for a minimum period of one year to qualify for the brown card (image of a scene from Isoken, a Nollywood film, used for illustrative purpose) [iMDB]

Recommended articles

Section 26 (2) (a) of the 1999 Constitution makes any woman married to a Nigerian man eligible to become a citizen, but this right is not extended to foreigners who marry Nigerian women.

The section has been a target of criticism by feminists and other human rights activists who have repeatedly condemned it for being discriminatory.

A constitutional amendment bill that would have rectified the imbalance, alongside other pro-women bills, failed to pass at the National Assembly in 2022, an action that sparked protests at the parliament's building complex in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

But as part of his final acts in office, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration introduced what it called a brown card for four categories of foreigners to secure permanent residency.

Muhammadu Buhari left office on May 29, 2023 after eight years as Nigeria's president [Presidency]
Muhammadu Buhari left office on May 29, 2023 after eight years as Nigeria's president [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria

Foreigners who can become permanent residents include male foreign nationals married to Nigerian women for a minimum period of one year; foreign nationals of African descent who desire to make Nigeria their homeland through the 'Privilege of Return'; and foreign nationals who desire to invest in Nigeria in line with established guidelines.

The final category of foreigners who qualify for the brown card are those who demonstrate exceptional talents, knowledge and skills in rare fields of science, technology, medicine, engineering, arts, sports and other areas as might be determined from time to time.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Minister of Interior is now invested with the authority to confer permanent residency on non-Nigerian persons, enabling such persons to live and work in Nigeria without the requirement of renewal every five years, as was the case," said Rauf Aregbesola while he was still the Minister of Interior on May 27, two days before the end of the Buhari administration.

The former Osun State governor noted that the brown card has been stamped as the legal instrument to permanent residency in Nigeria.

The brown card may offer a bit of good news for foreign husbands of Nigerian women, but it remains a temporary solution as activists continue the battle for Nigerian women to enjoy the rights that Nigerian men can pass to their foreign spouses by marriage.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Revert to status quo on subsidy, let's continue discussion - TUC tells FG

Revert to status quo on subsidy, let's continue discussion - TUC tells FG

Nigerian women can now pass permanent residency to foreign husbands but not citizenship

Nigerian women can now pass permanent residency to foreign husbands but not citizenship

Group hails Tinubu on Akume’s appointment as SGF

Group hails Tinubu on Akume’s appointment as SGF

Kano Gov orders land developers at Hajj Camp to stop immediately

Kano Gov orders land developers at Hajj Camp to stop immediately

Ondo CP presents ₦13.3m cheques to 27 late police officers’ families

Ondo CP presents ₦13.3m cheques to 27 late police officers’ families

Italy committed to working with Nigeria’s new leadership — Envoy

Italy committed to working with Nigeria’s new leadership — Envoy

Ilorin Emirate frowns at provocative beer advert

Ilorin Emirate frowns at provocative beer advert

Immediate past Ondo Speaker receives rousing welcome at country home

Immediate past Ondo Speaker receives rousing welcome at country home

APC anointed candidate congratulates Gbajabiamila on CoS appointment

APC anointed candidate congratulates Gbajabiamila on CoS appointment

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others