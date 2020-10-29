Sergeant Eze Aiwansoba has been arrested weeks after he shot his former girlfriend in Lagos.

Aiwansoba shot Joy Eze at Salvation Bus Stop, Opebi, Ikeja area of Lagos after an argument between the duo on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

The officer, attached to the Special Protection Unit, Base 16, Ikeja, was immediately declared wanted after fleeing the scene.

Lagos Police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Thursday, October 29 that Aiwansoba was arrested by his elder brother, a police inspector in Lagos, who handed him over to the command.

"The State CID Panti has taken over the case on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, for further investigation," he said.

Aiwansoba was wanted for weeks in connection with the shooting [LSPC]

The state's Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, warned officers to avoid actions that would tarnish the image of the Police Force.

Adejobi said earlier in October that Aiwansoba was not issued with a police firearm at the time of the incident.

The sergeant allegedly shot his victim because she ended their nearly two-year relationship.

Eze survived the shooting and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention as the bullet shattered her mouth.