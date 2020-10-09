An officer of the Lagos State Police Command is currently on the run after he shot his former girlfriend on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Sergeant Eze Aiwansoba shot Joy Eze late on Thursday at Salvation Bus Stop, Opebi, Ikeja area of Lagos after an argument between the duo, according to a statement by the command on Friday, October 9.

Eze survived the shooting and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention as the bullet shattered her mouth.

Lagos Police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the two are in a relationship, and that the shooting was not connected to the ongoing protests against police brutality that has heightened tensions between officers and protesters.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu (pictured), has ordered Aiwansoba's arrest [LSPC]

Aiwansoba, according to Adejobi, was off duty at the time of the incident, and has not been found since.

The officer, attached to the Special Protection Unit, Base 16, Ikeja, was also not issued an official firearm, according to the statement.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, the said police sergeant was off duty and not issued with a police rifle or arms as at the time of the incident, hence the Police's concern on the ownership and/or possession of the arms he used in perpetrating the act," the statement read.

Eze's brother, Ndubueze Nelly James, told PM News that Aiwansoba shot his sister because she ended their nearly two-year relationship last week.

"She has been seeing signs of domestic abuse and lies. They were living together and were having a lot of issues," he said.

The Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the fleeing police officer be arrested by all means and made to face the consequences of his action.

An image of the fleeing police sergeant has not been released to the public.