British Airways grounds faulty aircraft, apologises for flight disruption

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that some of the affected passengers have been endorsed on available carriers such as Virgin Atlantic and Delta Airlines.

A British Airways Airbus A320.Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images
A British Airways Airbus A320.Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The airline has, however, apologised for the flight disruption.

The airline’s Regional Commercial Manager, Nigeria and Ghana, Mrs Tutu Otuyalo, told journalists on Friday that the carrier had apologised to passengers.

She said that the airline would take up the costs of accommodation and meals for affected passengers.

Otuyalo said that the majority of passengers had been accommodated on other flights, while the carrier’s team continued to work hard to book the remaining customers on a flight as soon as possible.

“We will cover accommodation and meal costs for the customers.

“We would never operate a flight unless it is safe to do so. Most of the affected passengers have been re-accommodated to other flights.

”We have been in contact with our customers to apologise for the delay in their flight caused by a technical issue with the aircraft,” she said.

Recall that British Airways flight number BA 74, which was scheduled to depart Lagos for Heathrow, London, at 10.50 p.m. on Wednesday, suffered a hitch as the scheduled aircraft developed a technical problem.

The flight was rescheduled and later cancelled due to a technical problem.

News Agency Of Nigeria

