BREAKING: Tinubu approves ₦35k increment for every worker to avert looming strike

This comes barely an hour after the Federal Government announced that every worker will benefit from the President's pledge of ₦25,000 per month for six months to low-grade workers in the country.

During his Independence Day address earlier in the day, Tinubu said the provisional wage increment was approved to enhance the minimum wage without causing undue inflation.

He added that the measure was part of his administration's efforts to lessen the hardship resulting from fuel subsidy removal.

“Based on our talks with labour, business and other stakeholders, we are introducing a provisional wage increment to enhance the federal minimum wage without causing undue inflation.

“For the next six months, the average low-grade worker shall receive an additional twenty-five thousand naira per month,” Tinubu had said.

However, after the last-ditch meeting with labour leaders on Sunday evening to prevent the looming nationwide strike, the government announced that the ₦25,000 largesse, which the President had approved for low-cadre workers, will be extended to workers of all categories.

But labour leaders were reported not to be convinced by the government’s offer and pressed the presidency for more.

Speaking after the meeting, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero, said that the union had got a “promissory note” from the government to take back to its members, adding that the final decision would be communicated thereafter.

“We have looked at all the promissory notes from the government and how to translate it to reality and make it workable; we are going to take it to our organs and review.

“We are hopeful that our organs will take a look at them and give a fresh mandate on what next to do,’’ he said.

Shortly after, the presidency issued a statement announcing the additional ₦10,000 increase.

The statement noted that “The Federal Government, on Sunday, October 1, 2023 met with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on measures to address the dispute arising from the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

“The parties noted the following:

“i) The Federal Government has announced N35,000 only as provisional wage award for all treasury-paid federal government workers for six months following further consultation with President Bola Tinubu.

“ii) The Federal Government is committed to fast-tracking the provision of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to ease public transportation difficulties associated with the removal of PMS subsidy.

“iii) The Federal Government commits to the provision of funds for micro and small-scale enterprises.

“In light of the discussions held during the meeting, the following were the major highlights:

“The Federal Government urged the Labour unions not to embark on strike action as the issues in dispute can only be resolved when workers are at work.

