BREAKING: Nigerian Lawmaker dies in Saudi Arabia
He said that the lawmaker died in Saudi Arabia while performing laser Hajji.
This was revealed by Kurami’s political associate, Alhaji Nasiru Danguga.
According to Danguga, the late lawmaker's funeral Prayer and burial will be conducted by the authorities of Saudi Arabia, in Saudi Arabia.
More details shortly...
