Borno Govt bans mining activities due to fragile security in the State

The Borno Government has placed a ban on all mining activities in the state, due to the fragile security situation in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, in Maiduguri on Friday.

”The state government is working on mapping and securing the mining sites with a view to ensuring law, order and safety of lives.

”Government is also working on a governance protocol for the mining sector in the state,” the commissioner said.