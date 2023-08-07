ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Borno Govt approves employment of 52 medical staff for Gwoza hospital

News Agency Of Nigeria
Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum. [Twitter:@BMB1_Official]
Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum. [Twitter:@BMB1_Official]

Chief Medical Director of Borno Hospital Management Board noted that the development was in fulfilment of Gov. Babagana Zulums promise made when he paid a surprise visit to the hospital.

Recommended articles

The Chief Medical Director of Borno Hospital Management Board, Prof. Abubakar Kullima, made this known while inspecting ongoing rehabilitation work at the hospital. According to Kullima, the 52 staff to be recruited comprised two doctors, eight nurses and 42 supporting staff.

Kullima said that the development was in fulfilment of Gov. Babagana Zulum’s promise made when he paid a suprise visit to the hospital. The director who is touring hospital across the state also visited Bama, Uba, Lassa, Askira, Chibok, Konduga, and Damboa General Hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that on July 16, Gov. Zulum expressed dismay over the lack of electricity and poor condition at the General Hospital in Gwoza town. Zulum, who was on a day working visit to Gwoza, spent the night in the town which is the headquarter of Gwoza Local Government Area of southern Borno.

The governor, who has the habit of paying surprise visits to government institutions in a bid to obtain first-hand account of happenings, went to the hospital at midnight on Saturday.

Zulum went round to assess the hospital.

It is unacceptable that a critical healthcare facility like this Gwoza General Hospital is deprived of basic amenities such as electricity. This situation compromises the quality of care provided to patients and hampers the efforts of our dedicated healthcare professionals.

“We are not here to trade blame, we are here to find solutions. Nobody brought to my knowledge the deplorable conditions of this place.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will neither exonerate myself nor the local government authority. We (all) have failed to provide what is needed.

”However, I want to assure you (patients and the rest of the people) that insha’Allah, we will fix this, we will make the working environment here better than it is now,” Zulum said.

As part of measures to change the situation he saw, Gov. Zulum ordered the immediate rehabilitation works which will include power restoration at the hospital. Meanwhile, Gov. Zulum was impressed with medical staff who, despite the poor situation of the General Hospital, were on ground to provide services.

Zulum announced reward for all the staff for being dedicated in the face of challenge.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Borno Govt approves employment of 52 medical staff for Gwoza hospital

Borno Govt approves employment of 52 medical staff for Gwoza hospital

Senate resumes screening of Tinubu's ministerial nominees

Senate resumes screening of Tinubu's ministerial nominees

'Pursue peace not war' - Ex-APC diaspora chairman advises Tinubu

'Pursue peace not war' - Ex-APC diaspora chairman advises Tinubu

'This time, it should be youth for youth' - Group tasks Tinubu

'This time, it should be youth for youth' - Group tasks Tinubu

AMAC Chairman calls on traditional rulers, others to monitor polio immunisation

AMAC Chairman calls on traditional rulers, others to monitor polio immunisation

These countries invest heavily in military, what's Nigeria's rank?

These countries invest heavily in military, what's Nigeria's rank?

ACReSAL set to drill boreholes, establish tree nurseries in Jigawa

ACReSAL set to drill boreholes, establish tree nurseries in Jigawa

Shell, partners renovates flood-ravaged hospital in Rivers

Shell, partners renovates flood-ravaged hospital in Rivers

FCTA urban mass transit buses resume soon – Official

FCTA urban mass transit buses resume soon – Official

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention