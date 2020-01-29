The Senate has condemned the abduction and killings of Nigerian citizens from Plateau State by Boko Haram.

This was even as the upper chamber warned that the anti-Plateau hate narrative by Boko Haram is aimed at diving Nigerians along ethnic-religious lines.

The condemnations formed part of resolutions reached by the upper chamber sequel to a motion considered and brought to the floor on Wednesday by Senator Istifanus Gyang (PDP, Plateau North).

Gyang who relied on order 42 and 52 of Senate Standing Rules, in his notion titled “Anti-Plateau Narrative and Killings Orchestrated by Boko Haram: A Ploy to Polarize Nigerian Citizens Along Ethno-Religious Divides”, said a total of 27 lives were lost on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in a renewed blood bath carried out by insurgents in Kwattas, Ruboi and Marish in Plateau State.

"The consequential effects of this defective anti-Plateau narrative has led to the abduction of over 6 persons, 4 males and 2 females," the lawmaker said on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

“Three boys including an undergraduate of the University of Maiduguri, were brutally murdered by Boko Haram at close range gunshots.

"The anti-Plateau hate narrative are reminiscent of the Nazi Germany episode where the Nazi supremacist regime promoted the demonization of Jews and incited anti-Semitism as a justification for the subsequent gas chambers genocide against the Jews.”

“The xenophobic and hateful narrative being orchestrated by Boko Haram is intended to set other Nigerian citizens against those of Plateau origin.”

He described the killings by Boko Haram is an attempt by the "fanatical sect' to whip up religious and ethnic sentiments of unsuspecting Nigerians and to shift attention from its evil acts that has not spared Muslims and other Nigerian citizens of all classes and creeds from North to South, East to West.

The lawmaker added that Nigerians are looking up to the Senate to, not only show concern, but raise a strong voice in condemning the terror unleashed against them by the activities of Boko Haram and bandits.

The Senate in its resolution, accordingly, urged Federal Government to take additional steps to secure Nigerian citizens and in particular, those of Plateau origin who have become targets of abduction and persecution by Boko Haram.

The upper legislative chamber also urged the authorities of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; University of Jos; and Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi to absorb all undergraduate and post graduate students of Plateau State origin currently studying in the University of Maiduguri as their safety is gravely jeopardized.

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, also referred President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the confirmation of Dr. Isitua Obiora as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions for further legislative work.

Also considered was President Buhari’s request for the confirmation of Professor Adeolu Akande as Chairman; and Uche Onwude as member of the Nigerian Communications Commission, which was sent to the Senate Committee on Communications.

The confirmation request for Musa Nuhu as Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) was also referred to the Senate Committee on Aviation.

The committees were given two weeks to submit their reports on the President’s confirmation requests.