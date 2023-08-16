Boko Haram captures 3 ISWAP commanders, 57 other members
Among the captured individuals are three key figures within the ISWAP hierarchy.
The clash between these rival terrorist groups unfolded on Monday, August 14, 2023, marking a significant development in the ongoing power struggle between them.
The disclosure was made by Zagazola Makama, a respected counter-insurgency expert and security analyst operating in the Lake Chad region. Makama took to his social media platform on Wednesday, August 16, to provide insights into the confrontation between Boko Haram and ISWAP forces.
According to Makama, the ISWAP militants were apprehended while en route to Damasak, a town situated in Borno State. Among the captured individuals were Abubakar Saddiq, Abou Maimuna, and Malam Idris, three key figures within the ISWAP hierarchy.
