Institute begins crackdown on quackery in Public Relations profession April 1

Stanley Ogadigo, the Director, Public Relations, NIPR, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Ogadigo said the directive was part of the Governing Council’s decision at its 106th meeting.

He said Jan. 1 to March 31 have been given as a period of grace for public enlightenment and awareness before the full crackdown on April 1.

“We arrived at the new date following interventions from various stakeholders across the country.

“The grace period is for those already appointed as Public Relations Officers (PROs) in various places, to see it as an opportunity to conclude their membership with us.

“From April 1, 2024, no organisation, whether government or private, will be allowed to use unqualified persons (non-members of NIPR), as PRO.

“We want to enforce strict compliance of professionalism and excellence in Public Relations practice in Nigeria.

“All concerned are by this communication strongly encouraged to take advantage of this new window to conclude their membership processes to avoid prosecution of individual culprits and their employers, in accordance with the provisions of the NIPR Act,” Ogadigo said.

He, therefore, urged individuals, organisations and employers of Public Relations Officers or managers willing to register with the institute or make enquiries to contact them at 0701 038 3277 or info@nipr.org.ng.