ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bobriskygate: Reps set to investigate bribery allegations against EFCC, NCS

Bayo Wahab

The House has directed relevant committees to begin investigations and submit their reports within three weeks.

Nigerian lawmakers are set to investigate the bribery allegations involving Bobrisky, an anti-corruption agency, EFCC, and the NCS.
Nigerian lawmakers are set to investigate the bribery allegations involving Bobrisky, an anti-corruption agency, EFCC, and the NCS.

Recommended articles

The House resolved to investigate the matter following a motion by Patrick Umoh, a lawmaker representing Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara Federal Constituency as revelations about Bobrisky’s jail time gained traction on social media.

Earlier this week, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, claimed that the EFCC dropped the money laundering charges against the popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky after receiving ₦15 million.

Otse also alleged that Bobrisky, who — after pleading guilty — was sentenced to six months imprisonment in April for abusing and defacing the naira did not serve his time at the Nigerian Correctional Service.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the cross-dresser was lodged in a private apartment outside the service’s premises.

VeryDarkMan [Facebook]
VeryDarkMan [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

In a recorded conversation Otse played online, a voice believed to be Bobrisky’s was heard saying: “When I got to court, I admitted guilt, hoping for either a fine or community service. However, the court sentenced me. On my way to prison, my godfather called and assured me I wouldn’t enter prison. He told me not to worry and said he would arrange an apartment near the prison and speak to the Comptroller General of Prisons in Abuja.

“After they spoke, I was taken to an apartment where I was told not to come out until I finished my sentence. They informed the person at the apartment that their boss instructed them to keep me there and not let me leave. The person said he’d collect ₦10m.”

In the same conversation, Bobrisky allegedly claimed he bribed EFCC officials with ₦15m to drop money laundering charges against him.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bobrisky and EFCC. [Facebook]
Bobrisky and EFCC. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

However, while presenting his argument for the motion, Umoh said the allegations against the EFCC and the NCS raise concerns about the integrity of the Nigerian law enforcement agencies.

The House adopted the motion and directed relevant committees to begin their investigations and submit their reports within three weeks.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria specialising in politics, relations, special reports, development, and investigative journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate approves Iyantan as Ondo Commissioner for National Population Commission

Senate approves Iyantan as Ondo Commissioner for National Population Commission

Navy deploys 10 warships, helicopters for exercise to check oil, sea thieves

Navy deploys 10 warships, helicopters for exercise to check oil, sea thieves

Bobriskygate: Reps set to investigate bribery allegations against EFCC, NCS

Bobriskygate: Reps set to investigate bribery allegations against EFCC, NCS

Gates Foundation donates $600k for Borno flood victims, $5m for Lagos Business School

Gates Foundation donates $600k for Borno flood victims, $5m for Lagos Business School

BREAKING: Offa bank robbery suspects sentenced to death

BREAKING: Offa bank robbery suspects sentenced to death

Cholera claims mother's life, leaves 9-month-old baby, death toll hits 11 in Ebonyi

Cholera claims mother's life, leaves 9-month-old baby, death toll hits 11 in Ebonyi

16-year-old boy dies on football pitch during argument

16-year-old boy dies on football pitch during argument

Kekere-Ekun’s appointment as CJN shows Tinubu’s respect for seniority - Lado

Kekere-Ekun’s appointment as CJN shows Tinubu’s respect for seniority - Lado

34-yr-old mother-of-five becomes first person to die from BBL procedure in UK

34-yr-old mother-of-five becomes first person to die from BBL procedure in UK

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

NAQS invites Nigerians to engage with the ECVC and benefit from the streamlined export processes. [Facebook]

FG backs new project to boost trade, security

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State. [Facebook]

Areas notorious for insecurity in Kaduna now enjoying peace - Sani

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Pulse]

Edo govt declares Friday work-free day to allow workers to travel to voting areas