Bobriskygate: Reps set to investigate bribery allegations against EFCC, NCS

The House resolved to investigate the matter following a motion by Patrick Umoh, a lawmaker representing Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara Federal Constituency as revelations about Bobrisky’s jail time gained traction on social media.

Earlier this week, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, claimed that the EFCC dropped the money laundering charges against the popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky after receiving ₦15 million.

Otse also alleged that Bobrisky, who — after pleading guilty — was sentenced to six months imprisonment in April for abusing and defacing the naira did not serve his time at the Nigerian Correctional Service.

According to him, the cross-dresser was lodged in a private apartment outside the service’s premises.

In a recorded conversation Otse played online, a voice believed to be Bobrisky’s was heard saying: “When I got to court, I admitted guilt, hoping for either a fine or community service. However, the court sentenced me. On my way to prison, my godfather called and assured me I wouldn’t enter prison. He told me not to worry and said he would arrange an apartment near the prison and speak to the Comptroller General of Prisons in Abuja.

“After they spoke, I was taken to an apartment where I was told not to come out until I finished my sentence. They informed the person at the apartment that their boss instructed them to keep me there and not let me leave. The person said he’d collect ₦10m.”

In the same conversation, Bobrisky allegedly claimed he bribed EFCC officials with ₦15m to drop money laundering charges against him.

However, while presenting his argument for the motion, Umoh said the allegations against the EFCC and the NCS raise concerns about the integrity of the Nigerian law enforcement agencies.