Bribery scandal rocks EFCC over Bobrisky's case

Bobrisky, who had faced charges related to naira abuse and money laundering, was accused in a viral video shared by Otse that he paid ₦15 million to unnamed EFCC officers to have the charges dropped.

Recall that in April, several reports claimed that the anti-graft agency had withdrawn the money laundering case against popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky.

This was after Bobrisky had pleaded guilty before the court to the four-count charge levelled against him.

In response to the bribery allegation, EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede ordered a probe and summoned Bobrisky and Otse to assist in the investigation at the EFCC's Lagos Directorate.

In a statement, EFCC's Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the investigation, stating, "The EFCC chairman has ordered an immediate investigation of alleged bribery... To this end, the Commission hereby invites both Okuneye and Otse to make themselves available to assist investigators in unearthing the alleged bribery."

"The EFCC wishes to assure the public that the allegations will be thoroughly investigated, and the result of the findings made public accordingly," Oyewale added, emphasising the Commission's commitment to integrity and professionalism.

Bobrisky had been arraigned on six charges related to naira abuse and laundering over ₦127 million, though counts five and six were later dropped following an agreement between his legal team and the EFCC.

However, Otse alleged that this agreement was the result of a bribe.