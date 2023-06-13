Boat transporting over 100 passengers capsizes in Kwara, 15 bodies found

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday as they were returning to Ebbu village after a wedding ceremony at Gboti community.

A resident of Patigi, Isah Gimba, said that the bodies of 15 people have so far been recovered out of the over 100 on board.

The Secretary, Patigi Local Government Council, Idris Mohammed, said the council has mobilised people to support the survivors who cut across Zakkan in Kwara and Sanpi village in neighbouring Kogi.

He, however, advised people residing in riverine areas to desist from night journeys as the River Niger may overflow its banks from time to time due to heavy downpour.

An eyewitness told NAN that the boat had been attempting to cross to Mashayan Dundeje village to collect firewood when the disaster struck.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, said officers of the command have been sent to the scene to boost rescue operations.