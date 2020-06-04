A member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Advisory Council and CEO of Financial Derivatives, Bismarck Rewane, has heaped plaudits on Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola for "achieving so much with so little," during his spell as Governor of Osun State.

Rewane delivered the commendation during a virtual conference to commemorate Aregbesola’s 63rd birthday.

The conference, which had as its theme-- ‘Government Unusual, Innovative Economic Solutions to Unlock Mass Prosperity’, held on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

“In Osun, the facts speak for themselves. Under the leadership of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, you could see that Osun state ranked the lowest in the multidimensional poverty index in 2016 at 6.2%,” Rewane said, while highlighting that his presentation was going to dwell on macroeconomic facts concerning the state.

“Osun also had the fourth lowest poverty headcount at 8.52 percent in 2019; which is well below the national average of 40.09% and the southwest average of 12.10%.

“Osun also had the 8th lowest gini-coefficient of 25.12%.

“It is said that leadership is not what you do when you are there, but the legacy you leave behind. There are two things that politicians have no control over--time and history. They think they have control over time and history, but they don’t.

“With no mineral resources, no capital importation to the state in the first quarter of 2020, Osun is still able to eke out a living. It all comes down to leadership and followership. Osun has been resilient and versatile in times of difficulty and challenges.

“Osun has the lowest unemployment rate in the country at 10.1%. The state also has the lowest unemployment plus underemployment rate at 24.7%; with a misery index (inflation + unemployment +underemployment) of 36.8%.

"The West African Examination Council (WAEC) pass rate steadily increased in Osun state when Aregbesola came in in 2010. The pass rate was 21.91% in Aregbesola’s first term. By his second term, it had risen to 45.47%.

“With Aregbesola as Governor, the IGR (Internally Generated Revenue) of Osun increased by 201.8% between 2016 to 2019.”

Rewane added that Aregbesola’s spell as Governor of Osun is proof that it is during battles that Generals are forged.

“Making good with the limited resources you have is the definition of great management and fiscal responsibility.

“It’s how you start the day that will determine how you end it. In terms of leadership, the social contract and connecting with the people, one can say that Aregbesola is a leader that should be emulated.

"History will be the judge, not us here today,” Rewane concluded.

Other panelists at the conference were Kaduna Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Chairman of Citibank Nigeria Dr Yemi Cardoso, CEO of Lotus Capital Ltd Mrs. Hajara Adeola, Country Director of DA Dr. Joe Abah and Statistician General of the Federation Dr. Yemi Kale.

During his presentation, Governor El-Rufai said he copied and replicated some of Aregbesola's social intervention programmes in Kaduna.