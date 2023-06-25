ADVERTISEMENT
Bingham varsity secures NUC approval to commence 13 new academic programmes

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Vice-Chancellor congratulated the university community for the remarkable achievement and charged them to continue to put in their best.

This is contained in a statement by the Head of Public Affairs of the institution, Daburi Misal and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

Misal said the approval was made known to the university in a letter signed by the Director of Academic Planning, Dr Noel Saliu on behalf of the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof Abubakar Rasheed.

The programmes listed include B.A Theology, B.Sc Supply Chain Management, B.Sc Procurement Management, M.Sc Microbiology and Ph.D Microbiology.

Other programmes are M.Sc Physiology, Ph.D Physiology, M.Sc Anatomy, Ph.D Anatomy, M.Sc Architecture, LL.M Law, Ph.D Law and PGD in Public Health.

Misal said the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. William Qurix, who received the news, congratulated the university community for the remarkable achievement and charged them to continue to put in their best to the service of humanity.

News Agency Of Nigeria

