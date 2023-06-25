Bingham varsity secures NUC approval to commence 13 new academic programmes

This is contained in a statement by the Head of Public Affairs of the institution, Daburi Misal and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

Misal said the approval was made known to the university in a letter signed by the Director of Academic Planning, Dr Noel Saliu on behalf of the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof Abubakar Rasheed.

The programmes listed include B.A Theology, B.Sc Supply Chain Management, B.Sc Procurement Management, M.Sc Microbiology and Ph.D Microbiology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other programmes are M.Sc Physiology, Ph.D Physiology, M.Sc Anatomy, Ph.D Anatomy, M.Sc Architecture, LL.M Law, Ph.D Law and PGD in Public Health.