Senate passes bill to abolish discrimination between Polytechnic and University graduates

Jude Egbas

The bill makes a university and polytechnic graduate equal in the labour market.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan (R) and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila. [Twitter/@SPNigeria]
The Nigerian Senate has passed a bill that if assented to by the president, will abolish the discrimination between Polytechnic and University graduates in the country.

The bill also means that the Higher National Diploma (HND) and Bachelor’s degree would be equal in weight and status in the eyes of employers going forward, should the piece of legislation become law.

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau moved the motion that the senate receive and consider the report of the Joint Committee on Establishment & Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND on the Prohibition of Discrimination between First Degrees and Higher National Diplomas Bill, 2021 (SB.297).

Senator Sadiq Umar seconded the motion.

The bill was passed after a "Committee of the Whole" considered the report.

“Congratulations to the senate. This particular issue has been in the front burner for a long time. I recall that in the House of Reps between 2003 and 2007, this was one bill that was so important and it is a way of encouraging our Polytechnic graduates," said Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

"This should not take away the kind of training they give but should be a motivation for our Polytechnic graduates," he added.

The House of Representatives passed its version of the bill in 2019.

The Senate and House would have to harmonise both versions of the passed bills before sending same to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

