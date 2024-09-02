ADVERTISEMENT
Bill Gates to visit Nigeria for talks on malnutrition, health solutions

News Agency Of Nigeria

Every hour, 100 children under 5 years die of malnutrition in Nigeria, according to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

Bill Gates, Co-chair of the Gates Foundation. [Forbes]
This was disclosed in a statement by the foundation on Monday and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

It said that Gates would meet with national and local leaders, partners, grantees, and innovators during his visit on Tuesday.

Gates, alongside other foundation leaders, will meet with experts in primary health care, agriculture, and nutrition who are driving progress across the continent, despite economic challenges,” the foundation said.

It said that the co-chair would also participate in a pan-African virtual dialogue addressing malnutrition through integrated health, agriculture, and financing solutions.

For this dialogue, it disclosed that Gates would be joined by musician, educator, and humanitarian Jon Batiste.

That is, Nigeria loses about 2,400 children to malnutrition daily.

According to the Global Hunger Trend, there has been an increase in malnourished children compared to the previous year.

In 2023, the proportion of malnourished children increased from 9.3% to 15.9%

As of last year, 35 million children under five years of age suffered from malnourishment.

Also, 12 million children had stunted growth, 3 million were wasted from excessive and rapid weight loss, and 23.5 million were anaemic.

The average reduction in stunting is only 1.4% per year.

Meanwhile, other cases related to malnutrition, such as child wasting, child stunting, and child mortality, have continued to decline.

News Agency Of Nigeria

