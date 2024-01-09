BREAKING: Tinubu summons Tunji-Ojo allegedly over ₦438m Betta Edu scandal

This follows revelations that a consultancy fee of ₦438 million was paid to a company, New Planet Project Limited, linked to the minister by the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu.

New Planet Project Limited was among several consultants awarded contracts from the ₦3 billion allocated by the suspended minister for the National Social Register contract. The register was established to facilitate cash transfers and other social investment programs.

Initial payments to New Planet Project Limited included ₦279 million for the verification of the list and an additional ₦159 million for the same purpose.

Emerging reports and comments on this matter suggest that this company may be linked to Tunji-Ojo.