BetKing makes over 140,000 lucky winners millionaires with ₦8bn payout

The fortunate bettors leveraged the BetKing platform to play accumulated games while boosting their winning outcomes with its unique 300% ACCA Bonus feature. With these winnings and payout, BetKing is fulfilling its unwavering commitment to maximize the sports entertainment experience of its customers while bolstering its financial capabilities.

Gossy Ukanwoke, the Managing Director of KingMakers, shared his enthusiasm about these extraordinary wins and emphasised the company's unwavering commitment to enhancing the financial well-being of BetKing platform users.

At BetKing, it is our desire that bettors achieve financial independence and ascend to higher income brackets. We are thrilled to have turned the dreams of over 140,000 lucky bettors into reality this past weekend and eagerly anticipate the limitless potential that awaits other users of our platform.”

With its exciting and innovative features that significantly boost users' winning outcomes, BetKing continues to affirm its dedication to elevating individuals' economic prowess while providing a dynamic platform for sports enthusiasts to achieve substantial, life-changing winnings and relish the excitement of the game.

Lola Marcus, Head of Brand and Product Marketing at KingMakers, echoed the sentiment, stating, “These big winnings underscore the significance and advantages of the features we have introduced on the BetKing platform.

"Like the ACCA Bonus, which was recently improved from 225% to 300%, the Odds Boost feature that increases the odds on select games, offering customers way better odds than competitors, and the newly introduced mobile app for android, providing convenience to our customers, and so on.

"Each feature on our platform not only amplifies the potential rewards of gaming but also delivers an unparalleled sports betting experience to our users.”

To discover #thatBetKing feeling for yourself, please visit www.betking.com and download the new android app.

About BetKing

BetKing is a sports betting and entertainment company offering online services in Nigeria, Kenya and Ethiopia and agency services in Nigeria.

The company's services offerings include online sports betting, not restricted to football, hockey, cricket, tennis, basketball and more, customised state-of-the-art virtual games, Casino, Jackpot. And more.

BetKing also offers agency opportunities for individuals to emerge as Kingmakers once they sign up to deliver offline betting services to customers.

BetKing is a KingMakers company, and the birth of the brand was initiated by an evolution in strategy and the objective to offer more value to customers.

