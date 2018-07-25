Pulse.ng logo
Benue youths hail Governor Samuel Ortom for leaving APC

Benue youths hail Governor Samuel Ortom for leaving APC

Governor Ortom on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, announced his resignation from the ruling party.

  • Published:
The Benue Youth Alliance For Ortom (BYAFO2019) has hailed Governor Samuel Ortom for leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC). play

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom

(Pulse)

The Benue Youth Alliance For Ortom (BYAFO2019) has hailed Governor Samuel Ortom for leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Ortom on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, announced his resignation from the ruling party.

According to reports, he said that he had to leave the party because of the constant attacks from the local chapter of the party.

The youth group had earlier vowed to support the Governor’s decision as he moves to build a better future for Benue people.

The group, in a statement, described Ortom’s decision to dump the ruling party as a welcome development.

According to Daily Post, Iorliam Shija, the leader of the group, said the Governor’s move shows that he holds the electorate in high esteem.

He said that they are “Proud of the actions by Governor Samuel Ortom for yielding to the voice of his people by defecting from All Progressives Congress (APC) that has showed lack of respect for lives and property of the people of the state.

“The governor’s action indicates that he represents the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the state.

“Benue youth are no longer concerned with partisan party politics, we are interested in issues that would direct and secure the future of the Benuepeople. We therefore call on Ortom not to look back as we are with him.

ALSO READ: Here are 4 reasons Benue Governor, Ortom dumped APC

“Issues that necessitated the Governor’s action are pro-people and BYAFO2019 is proud to have him as the Governor and his determination to lead the Nigeria’sFood Basket State from its current situation.

“BYAFO therefore, call for support from well meaning people of the state to support the governor in his drive for good governance and a secured future."

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed the Benue state Governor to the party.

