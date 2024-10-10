Benue LG elections rigging video, fabrication of opposition - Gov Alia

The state government made the clarification in a statement by Sir Tersoo Kula, Chief Press Secretary (CPS), to Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Kula stated that the video was an unfortunate attempt by desperate individuals to score cheap political points.

The CPS stressed that the video was ostensibly to ridicule the Benue government and the State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC).

“Upon thorough review, it is clear that the video is an obvious stage-managed drama, orchestrated by those, who seek to undermine the good governance of Alia.

“We found no credible evidence linking this fabricated content to the governor or his administration.

“Before the elections, credible sources informed us of underhand plans by some opposition elements to discredit the electoral process.

“This video appears to be one of their tactics to cast a shadow over what was a transparent and violence-free election.

“It is important to note that this election marked a significant milestone, as it was the first time in many years that voters in Benue had access to ballot papers for local government elections,” he said.

He further said it was the first time, since the return of democracy in Nigeria in 1999, that BSIEC recruited and meticulously trained all ad hoc staff for the polls.

According to him, there was also massive deployment of ad hoc staff and sensitive and non-sensitive materials distributed in the full glare of the media and political party agents.

He emphasised that the achievement should be celebrated rather than tarnished by opposition elements.

“We urge journalists and media outlets that aired the misleading video and accompanying commentary to uphold the ethics of their profession.

“As the light of society, it is crucial to cross-check facts and avoid being swayed by mere spectacle before going public.

