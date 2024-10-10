ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Benue LG elections rigging video, fabrication of opposition - Gov Alia

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CPS stressed that the video was ostensibly to ridicule the Benue government and the State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC).

Governor Hyacinth Alia [BSG]
Governor Hyacinth Alia [BSG]

Recommended articles

The state government made the clarification in a statement by Sir Tersoo Kula, Chief Press Secretary (CPS), to Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Kula stated that the video was an unfortunate attempt by desperate individuals to score cheap political points.

The CPS stressed that the video was ostensibly to ridicule the Benue government and the State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upon thorough review, it is clear that the video is an obvious stage-managed drama, orchestrated by those, who seek to undermine the good governance of Alia.

“We found no credible evidence linking this fabricated content to the governor or his administration.

“Before the elections, credible sources informed us of underhand plans by some opposition elements to discredit the electoral process.

“This video appears to be one of their tactics to cast a shadow over what was a transparent and violence-free election.

“It is important to note that this election marked a significant milestone, as it was the first time in many years that voters in Benue had access to ballot papers for local government elections,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further said it was the first time, since the return of democracy in Nigeria in 1999, that BSIEC recruited and meticulously trained all ad hoc staff for the polls.

According to him, there was also massive deployment of ad hoc staff and sensitive and non-sensitive materials distributed in the full glare of the media and political party agents.

He emphasised that the achievement should be celebrated rather than tarnished by opposition elements.

“We urge journalists and media outlets that aired the misleading video and accompanying commentary to uphold the ethics of their profession.

“As the light of society, it is crucial to cross-check facts and avoid being swayed by mere spectacle before going public.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We remain committed to transparency and accountability in governance and will not be deterred by attempts to mislead the public,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari sends 10 ex-ministers to condole Tallen over only son’s death

Buhari sends 10 ex-ministers to condole Tallen over only son’s death

My husband not the cause of Nigeria's economic challenges - Remi Tinubu

My husband not the cause of Nigeria's economic challenges - Remi Tinubu

Benue LG elections rigging video, fabrication of opposition - Gov Alia

Benue LG elections rigging video, fabrication of opposition - Gov Alia

Those criticising Tinubu for holidaying abroad uninformed - Okupe

Those criticising Tinubu for holidaying abroad uninformed - Okupe

2 results pending as PDP claims 15 out of 17 chairmanship seats in Plateau

2 results pending as PDP claims 15 out of 17 chairmanship seats in Plateau

Gov Mbah appoints Miss Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina as Enugu Brand Ambassador

Gov Mbah appoints Miss Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina as Enugu Brand Ambassador

LASTMA sacks 6 officials over misconduct, general inefficiencies

LASTMA sacks 6 officials over misconduct, general inefficiencies

2,230 submissions received from 173 countries for Rivers film festival

2,230 submissions received from 173 countries for Rivers film festival

Lagos Red Line begins passenger operations October 15

Lagos Red Line begins passenger operations October 15

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Adebayo Adelabu. [Getty Images/X]

We'll soon reduce electricity costs - Minister assures Nigerians

Nigeria is now like Vietnam - Reno Omokri says after meeting Tinubu at Aso Rock

Nigeria is now like Vietnam - Reno Omokri says after meeting Tinubu at Aso Rock

BSIEC announces its readiness to conduct LG election in Benue

BSIEC announces its readiness to conduct LG election in Benue

FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months

FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months