RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Benin Republic extends Igboho’s detention by 6 months after Yoruba group vowed to free him

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Igboho's lawyer says his client would approach the court of the Economic Community of West African States to challenge the extension of his detention.

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)
Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

The Government of the Republic of Benin has extended the detention of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo better known as Sunday Igboho by six months.

Recommended articles

Igboho’s counsel, Chief Yomi Aliyyu disclosed this to Punch on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Aliyyu said the country renewed Igboho’s detention despite that there was no criminal charge against him and no extradition request from the Nigerian Government.

The lawyer said, “Contrary to what was speculated in the news by a lawyer, the government of the Republic de Benin has renewed the incarceration of Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa for another six months even though there is no criminal charge in their file in Cotonou and without extradition request from Nigeria.”

Alyyu also said his client would approach the court of the Economic Community of West African States to challenge the extension of his detention.

Igboho’s incarceration was extended days after a Yoruba group, Agbekoya Worldwide, vowed to use juju to release the political enforcer if Benin Republic authorities fail to free him.

The President of the group, Kamorudeen Okiki, during a rally in Osogbo, on Thursday, February 3, 2022, said Igboho should not be detained “illegally” because he is not a criminal.

Igboho who was arrested last year while escaping to Germany via the Francophone country has spent over 200 in Benin Republic prison.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Igbo group vows to mobilise 25m votes for Yahaya Bello

2023: Igbo group vows to mobilise 25m votes for Yahaya Bello

Attempted Coup: Buhari receives briefing on situation in Guinea Bissau

Attempted Coup: Buhari receives briefing on situation in Guinea Bissau

Akwa Ibom group encourages Osinbajo to join 2023 presidential race

Akwa Ibom group encourages Osinbajo to join 2023 presidential race

Tinubu returns to Nigeria days after flying to London for 'meetings and consultations'

Tinubu returns to Nigeria days after flying to London for 'meetings and consultations'

Benin Republic extends Igboho’s detention by 6 months after Yoruba group vowed to free him

Benin Republic extends Igboho’s detention by 6 months after Yoruba group vowed to free him

Ben Murray-Bruce talks tough on money rituals

Ben Murray-Bruce talks tough on money rituals

NiDCOM urges Nigerians in Ukraine to remain calm amid Russia tensions

NiDCOM urges Nigerians in Ukraine to remain calm amid Russia tensions

Zamfara Commissioner weds 20 orphans, empowers 600 youths, women

Zamfara Commissioner weds 20 orphans, empowers 600 youths, women

Buhari joins religious leaders begging ASUU to discard strike

Buhari joins religious leaders begging ASUU to discard strike

Trending

Atiku’s wife explains why she’s divorcing former Vice President

Jennifer Abubakar, one of the wives of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar says she didn’t request a divorce because Atiku married a new wife.

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force.

Kidnapping: Police burst 12-man gang terrorising travellers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Kidnapping: Police burst 12-man gang terrorising travellers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. [Tribune]

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy. [PremiumTimes]