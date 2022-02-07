Benin Republic extends Igboho’s detention by 6 months after Yoruba group vowed to free him

Igboho’s counsel, Chief Yomi Aliyyu disclosed this to Punch on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Aliyyu said the country renewed Igboho’s detention despite that there was no criminal charge against him and no extradition request from the Nigerian Government.

The lawyer said, “Contrary to what was speculated in the news by a lawyer, the government of the Republic de Benin has renewed the incarceration of Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa for another six months even though there is no criminal charge in their file in Cotonou and without extradition request from Nigeria.”

Alyyu also said his client would approach the court of the Economic Community of West African States to challenge the extension of his detention.

Igboho’s incarceration was extended days after a Yoruba group, Agbekoya Worldwide, vowed to use juju to release the political enforcer if Benin Republic authorities fail to free him.

The President of the group, Kamorudeen Okiki, during a rally in Osogbo, on Thursday, February 3, 2022, said Igboho should not be detained “illegally” because he is not a criminal.