Ben Kalu tells President Tinubu to sign defence funding bills into law

Ima Elijah

Kalu argued that the Army Trust Fund bill would liberate the military from dependence on the envelope budgeting system

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu. [Twitter:@OfficialBenKalu]
Kalu made this appeal during a retreat organised by the National Defence College in Abuja, where he emphasised the importance of these bills in enhancing national security.

According to Kalu, these bills, previously approved by the ninth National Assembly under the leadership of then Senate President Ahmad Lawan, would significantly boost local content in the manufacturing of tools and equipment vital for the nation's security.

It is a call on President to do it and do it as urgently as possible so that some of the funding contracts of the military at the moment will be converted into military industrial complexes," Kalu stated.

He highlighted the potential for stimulating the local economy and attracting patronage from neighbouring countries through enhanced defending capabilities.

Kalu envisioned that Nigeria, through technological innovations, could become a hub for manufacturing military tools, drawing interest from nations across Africa and beyond.

Kalu particularly stated the impact of the Army Trust Fund bill, asserting that it would liberate the military from dependence on the envelope budgeting system, which he deemed outdated.

Gone are the days when you depend on envelope funding for the military and the armed forces," Kalu declared.

"Many of you have said it here, over and over again, giving solid reasons why such a restrictive funding strategy is inimical to the core mandate that the military, the defence, wishes to achieve.”

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

