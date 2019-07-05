Norrenberger has launched Corper Invest as a way to support youths in their entrepreneurial endeavours. It will provide access to venture capital funding and free business advisory to successful candidates over the course of their entrepreneurship journey. Corper Invest® allows you to take charge of your career; why waste time job searching when you can get access to Venture Capital Funding to start your business? Corper Invest® allows current and recently passed out youth corp members to make a contribution towards their business over the course of a year, and receive 50% of their total investment as Venture Capital Funding; after submission of a viable and eligible business plan.

With Corper Invest®, corp members will receive 10% interest on their investment per annum on the Venture Capital track and up to 15% interest if they opt for a classic investment option which is ineligible for venture funding.

To take advantage of Corper Invest®, corp members and graduates can apply by visiting www.corperinvest.norrenberger.com and provide the relevant information to open an account. Corp members will enjoy competitive interest rates and will need to invest a cumulative minimum of 100,000 Naira by the end of their service year to be eligible for venture capital funding, subject to terms and conditions.

Corper Invest® is open to corp members and graduates nationwide. Got questions? Send an email to corperinvest@norrenberger.com, call 0908 781 2026 and follow @norrenberger across all social media platforms.

This is a featured post