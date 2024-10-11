Be strong, confident - Tinubu tells Nigeria girl-child

She made the advocacy on Friday in a message to mark the year 2024 International Day of the Girl Child, with the theme “Girls’ Vision for the Future”.

“We must continue to invest in education starting from the home, teaching our girls to believe in themselves and the values of self-worth and dignity, thereby equipping them with the confidence to face the future.

“With the right support, resources and opportunities, the potential of the world’s more than 1.1 billion girls knows no bounds,” Mrs Tinubu said.

She described an educated girl-child as a transformed woman, that will be able to make informed choices about life, her health and wellbeing.

The first lady, also admonished Nigerian girls not to relent in learning skills that can make their lives better.

“Every girl should be able to dream of a future where she can grow without limits. Education is the bedrock of that future.

“When girls lead, the impact is immediate and far-reaching touching families, communities and ultimately economies.

“However, too many girls are still denied their rights, restricting their choices and limiting their future.

“Today, I charge all our girls in Nigeria to be strong, confident and determined in their resolve to push for the limitless opportunities that abound.

“I salute the Girl Child, keep hope alive and nurture your dreams, the future is promising,” she said.