Be patient with government on fuel subsidy removal, Economist urged

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that the subsidy removal was long overdue and it has brought our economy down in so many ways.

Fuel scarcity in Nigeria
Wole made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

“I understand the hardship the citizens are facing now but it will only last for a short period, we need to see the long run benefits.

“We need to sacrifice now if not it will never happen, good things do not come easy,” said the economist.

He said that the subsidy removal was long overdue and it has brought our economy down in so many ways.

“I commend President Bola Tinubu for taking the bold steps in making the country great again.

“I do not know how subsidy removal should affect the cost of our food items in the market, because most vehicles that bring food from the bush does not use petrol but diesel.

“We Nigerians like to exploit ourselves by taking advantage of everything for our selfish interests.

“We should learn to be honest in all our actions and it will be over very soon,” he said.

In a separate interview, Mrs Halima Musa, a business woman, said that the subsidy removal on inauguration day was harsh to the people.

“Moreover, the former Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, said the federal government will do away with petroleum subsidy by June 2023.

“So, we have made provisions till then why the haste, we make things difficult for ourselves,” she said.

Also, Mr Emmanuel Udoka, also commended the process, but noted that there were some important issues that should have been taken care of first.

“Proper welfare package for the masses and subsidised transportation, among others.”

Udoka said that a lot of citizens are suffering from the subsidy removal, urging the government to provide palliatives.

