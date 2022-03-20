Be patient, prayerful to end challenges - Jigawa Gov urges Nigerians

He urged Nigerians to be patient with their leaders, especially President Muhammadu Buhari in his effort to transform the country, adding that Nigeria would soon surmount its challenges.

The governor attributed the current economic crisis bedeviling the country, especially inflation, to the failure of the past administrations.

“Despite the numerous challenges facing the country, President Buhari has done a lot, especially in infrastructure. Many roads and projects abandoned by past governments were completed by this administration, while others are nearing completion.

“Nigeria is in trying moment and it is God the Almighty that promises to try us. However, when we become patient and prayerful, then He (God), will bring the best for us.

“So I urge you to be patient and pray fervently and soon Nigeria will be great again.

“And even though the country may not have fared well in some area, but it has made remarkable strides, especially in infrastructure. This is because even road from Kwanar Huguma – Shuwarin – Azare – Damaturu was completed by Buhari’s administration.

“And all these challenges, including that of security and what have you, were inherited by this administration, but we’re doing our best and would continue to do so, until Nigeria becomes great and great again. But this needs patience and prayer,” he said.

He urged the association to preach love, unity and friendship among Nigerians to ensure sustainable development in the country.

Earlier, the Chairman of the association in the state, Alhaji Baba-Gana Muhammad, said that the association had accorded priority to promoting love and friendship among Nigerians.

He listed some of the projects executed by the association to include philanthropic activities in support of the needy and the less privileged in the society.

“We planted trees to check desertification and provide shed for both humans and animals, we also conducted weeds clearance exercise at graveyards and constructed several mosques,” he said.

He said the association had registered members across Nigeria and other African countries including Chad, Cameroon Niger Republic, among others.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the Association, Alhaji Umar Jirgi-Maihoto, thanked Badaru for his support to the association.

Jirgi-Maihoto urged the governor to support the association to enable members at state and national level attend its meetings in selected states of the federation.

He said that the association would continue to encourage Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of humility, honesty, diligence and integrity for sustainable social and economic development in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the association presènted awards to Gov. Muhammadu Badaru and his Borno counterpart, Babagana Zulum as well as former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu, for their contributions to its development.