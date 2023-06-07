Be good ambassadors, pray for Nigeria – Gov. Yahaya urges intending pilgrims

Yahaya made the call on Tuesday during a farewell address to the intending pilgrims in Gombe.

“Please be good ambassadors of Gombe State and Nigeria, so we can all be proud of you,” he urged them.

He called on the intending pilgrims to stay free of any acts that may mar their spiritual exercise, personal or state’s reputation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In Saudi Arabia law can take its course on anybody found wanting of any mischievous or unwholesome act,” he warned.

The governor said his administration is on its feet to ensure that the intending pilgrims from the state had the best Hajj experience right from Nigeria to the holy land.

Besides, he charged them to pray for God’s intervention on the current socio-economic realities in the country.

The governor also enjoined Hajj officials at all levels to discharge their duties with sincerity, diligence and patriotism for a seamless Hajj exercise.

Earlier, the Chairman of the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board and the Emir of Dukku, Alhaji Haruna Rasheed, appreciated the governor for his tireless commitments towards ensuring a hitch free exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

While encouraging the intending pilgrims from the state to concentrate on their worship rather than spending, the chairman advised them to cooperate with the state, national and international Hajj officials for a successful exercise.

In his address of welcome, the Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Sa’adu Hassan, commended the governor for securing a conducive accommodation for the intending pilgrims from the state in the holy land.

Hassan said initially a 350 capacity aircraft was billed to transport the intending pilgrims from the state, but with the governor’s commitments a 550 capacity aircraft was later secured to take the first batch of the intending pilgrims.

He said after screening of the shortlisted pilgrims, transporting them to the holy land would commence in earnest on Wednesday.

On his part, the Chairman Da’awa Committee, Sheikh Adamu Girbo, said all necessary Hajj sensitisation and teachings were fully conducted for the intending pilgrims, right from local governments to state level.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also advised the intending pilgrims to imbibe the spirit of modest spending while in the holy land.