The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Be good ambassadors, pray for Nigeria – Gov. Yahaya urges intending pilgrims

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said his administration is on its feet to ensure that the intending pilgrims from the state had the best Hajj experience right from Nigeria to the holy land.

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya (Punch)
Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya (Punch)

Recommended articles

Yahaya made the call on Tuesday during a farewell address to the intending pilgrims in Gombe.

“Please be good ambassadors of Gombe State and Nigeria, so we can all be proud of you,” he urged them.

He called on the intending pilgrims to stay free of any acts that may mar their spiritual exercise, personal or state’s reputation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In Saudi Arabia law can take its course on anybody found wanting of any mischievous or unwholesome act,” he warned.

The governor said his administration is on its feet to ensure that the intending pilgrims from the state had the best Hajj experience right from Nigeria to the holy land.

Besides, he charged them to pray for God’s intervention on the current socio-economic realities in the country.

The governor also enjoined Hajj officials at all levels to discharge their duties with sincerity, diligence and patriotism for a seamless Hajj exercise.

Earlier, the Chairman of the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board and the Emir of Dukku, Alhaji Haruna Rasheed, appreciated the governor for his tireless commitments towards ensuring a hitch free exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

While encouraging the intending pilgrims from the state to concentrate on their worship rather than spending, the chairman advised them to cooperate with the state, national and international Hajj officials for a successful exercise.

In his address of welcome, the Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Sa’adu Hassan, commended the governor for securing a conducive accommodation for the intending pilgrims from the state in the holy land.

Hassan said initially a 350 capacity aircraft was billed to transport the intending pilgrims from the state, but with the governor’s commitments a 550 capacity aircraft was later secured to take the first batch of the intending pilgrims.

He said after screening of the shortlisted pilgrims, transporting them to the holy land would commence in earnest on Wednesday.

On his part, the Chairman Da’awa Committee, Sheikh Adamu Girbo, said all necessary Hajj sensitisation and teachings were fully conducted for the intending pilgrims, right from local governments to state level.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also advised the intending pilgrims to imbibe the spirit of modest spending while in the holy land.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 2,557 intending pilgrims are expected to perform this year’s Hajj with the board from the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu swears in George Akume as SGF

Tinubu swears in George Akume as SGF

Gov. Sule appoints 7 new Permanent Secretaries

Gov. Sule appoints 7 new Permanent Secretaries

Tinubu accepted all our demands – TUC reveals details of meeting

Tinubu accepted all our demands – TUC reveals details of meeting

NEMA receives 108 stranded Nigerians from Libya

NEMA receives 108 stranded Nigerians from Libya

Lai Mohammed appointed managing partner of international lobbying firm

Lai Mohammed appointed managing partner of international lobbying firm

NLC condenms ruling of National Industrial Court against workers

NLC condenms ruling of National Industrial Court against workers

Be good ambassadors, pray for Nigeria – Gov. Yahaya urges intending pilgrims

Be good ambassadors, pray for Nigeria – Gov. Yahaya urges intending pilgrims

Ekiti Gov.’s wife advocates special fund for indigent patients

Ekiti Gov.’s wife advocates special fund for indigent patients

'Only God enthrones the king' - Yari still eyeing senate president seat

'Only God enthrones the king' - Yari still eyeing senate president seat

Pulse Sports

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

Fuel scarcity

Nigerians express concern over immediate implementation of subsidy removal

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle