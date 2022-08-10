Diri said this at Ekeremor Local Government Secretariat where he inaugurated projects undertaken by the Council.
Bayelsa Gov bars council chairmen from residing outside their LGAs
Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa on Wednesday directed Local Government Chairmen to reside within their domains and ensure peaceful coexistence in their communities.
Diri commended Dr. Bertola Perekeme-led administration of the council for completing projects initiated by his predecessors and initiating new ones.
The Governor urged Bayelsa people to resist the temptation of pull-down syndrome and unwholesome attack on perceived political opponents, especially as elections drew closer.
Reacting to challenges and requests presented by Perekeme, the governor directed affected ministries to start the process of constructing an access road to link the Sagbama-Ekeremor Road at Isampou, construction of a Pavilion at Ekeremor and renovation of a Secondary School building also in Ekeremor.
He further directed the release of funds to Ekeremor Local Government Council for the payment of 2016 arrears to workers.
Earlier in his address, Perekeme highlighted challenges confronting the council and thanked the Diri-led administration for its high level supervision and painstaking reforms.
He said the measure had improved the financial management of councils, resulting in the execution of projects by the administration, including the new Chairman’s Office Complex which was inaugurated.
Perekeme said after clearing the backlog of inherited debts, the council set aside money for allowances and severance package; his administration is also leaving behind savings of over N130 million.
The Ekeremor Local Government Chairman appreciated the chiefs, women and youth groups in the area for their support to his leadership.
