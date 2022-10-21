RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bayelsa flood has turned Jonathan to an IDP - Gov Diri laments

Nurudeen Shotayo

Flood is currently ravaging communities in over 30 states across the country.

Flood disaster: Located in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa, Otuoke is the hometown of the immediate past president and his mother also resides there.

Pulse reports that Bayelsa is one of the 33 out of 36 states in the country that is being ravaged by devastating flood.

Meanwhile, speaking during his visit to the affected community on Friday, October 21, 2022, Diri lamented the degree of destruction caused by the flooding disaster on the livelihood of Bayelsans.

Jonathan displaced: The governor stressed that Otuoke, which is also the host community of a Federal University, had been submerged with most of the locals displaced, including Jonathan.

Keep hope alive: He, however, urged the people not to lose hope during this trying times, assuring them that his government had put in place measures to ensure that the flood victims have access to relief materials and medical assistance.

Diri's word:As we have seen in other local government areas in the state, we have come to Ogbia and parts of Southern Ijaw today. I had been to Ayama-Ijaw and Azikoro community in Yenagoa, which is also badly hit.

“Now I am in Ogbia, precisely at the residence of the former president of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. You can see the degree of destruction here in Otuoke. The water current is as if there is a river here.

“This is what I have been saying. Bayelsa is under attack of natural disaster. The whole premises of our former president and the community is under attack. And this is where you also have the federal university. This situation makes the former president an IDP.

“To our citizens, particularly in Ogbia local government, I came to see things for myself in Otuoke and to bring you hope. I came to also let you know that you are not alone in this trying times that we are all going through in our state.

“We have put in place machinery that is going round the state in terms of relief materials and medicines. The Ministry of Health is fully mobilized for that and I am sure they will be here in no distant time.

“Let me also use this opportunity to empathize with my leader, the former president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who has joined me as one of the IDPs because I was one of the first victims in my community.”

Diri visited Jonathan's mother: Diri appealed to well-meaning Bayelsans, corporate organisations and the federal government to assist the state government to overcome the present unfortunate situation.

The governor also made a stop at the residence of the former president’s mother, Madam Eunice Jonathan and assured her that the state government was with her and the people of the community.

