BASL felicitates Christians, assures hith-free Easter for MM2 terminal users

In a statement commemorating the festivity, Oluwatosin Onalaja, BASL Head of Corporate Communications, expressed hope that the benefits of the 40-day-long fast would be evident in strengthened unity, compassion and love among all Nigerians.

This he believes more especially, as this year’s Easter period coincides with the holy month of Ramadan, when the Muslim faithful also engages in 30-day long fast and supplication.

In identifying with the Christians on this special day however, Onalaja said BASL has upscaled its operational logistics to ensure a smooth and seamless experience for airline operators, travelers, vendors and other stakeholders at the MMA2 terminal throughout this festive season.

According to him, “Easter is a special occasion celebrated by Christians all over the world. This is why we are working round the clock to ensure a hitch-free experience for all those celebrating, as they pass through our terminal. We hope that they will leave with pleasant memories of our facility as we thank our customers for flying through Nigeria’s finest in airport hospitality.

“The government, through the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has a Consumer Protection Unit Desk right inside the terminal to attend to feedback from travelers and other stakeholders. We have also continued to open our facility for tours, so schools and other institutions can have a feel of why we are referred to as ‘More than a terminal’.” he added.

Lending credence to the submission, Blessing Ewah, BASL Head of Operations, said that every facet of operations at the terminal has been checked and doublechecked, and cleared of any concern.